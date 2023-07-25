The Department of Defense (DoD) is making some workforce changes within the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (USD(R&E)) to ensure that the department continues to execute its mission that the U.S. gains and maintains the technological edge on the world stage.

The DoD will be replacing the role of Deputy Chief Technology Officer within the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, and will be adding three new Assistant Secretary of Defense (ASD) positions, along with eight Deputy Assistant Secretaries of Defense.

“The establishment of these roles within Research & Engineering better positions our team to execute upon our mission of preserving our nation’s technological edge, now and into the future,” said Under Secretary of Defense for Research & Engineering Heidi Shyu in a press release. “We thank our partners in Congress and across the DoD for getting us to this point.”

According to the memorandum, which was first published within the department on July 12, the ASDs will be the principal advisors to the USD(R&E) in helping improve U.S. capability and concepts against adversary effects.

The memorandum establishes the following people in the role of ASD until individuals are appointed to those posts by President Biden, and confirmed by the Senate.

Dr. Steven Wax has been appointed the acting ASD for Science and Technology.

Under his purview, the following individuals will serve as Deputy Assistant Secretaries of Defense:

Deputy ASD Science & Technology Foundations, Dr. Jagadeesh Pamulapati;

Deputy ASD Science & Technology Futures, Dr. Kevin Geiss; and

Deputy ASD Science & Technology Program Protection, Dr. Robert Irie.

Thomas Browning has been appointed to perform the duties of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Mission Capabilities.

Under his purview, the following individuals will serve as Deputy Assistant Secretaries of Defense:

Deputy Assistant Secretaries of Defense Multi-Domain Joint Operations, Dr. Paul Zablocky;

Deputy Assistant Secretaries of Defense Prototypes and Experiments, Mr. Alex Lovett; and

Deputy Assistant Secretaries of Defense Mission Integration, Mr. Elmer Roman.

Maynard Holliday will perform the duties of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Critical Technologies. Under his purview, Michael Holthe will perform as the Acting Deputy Assistant Secretaries of Defense for Applied Technology. In addition, Holthe will be appointed the Acting Deputy Assistant Secretaries of Defense for Enabling Technology.