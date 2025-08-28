The Department of Defense (DOD) is in the process of trimming down its list of critical technologies as part of Chief Technology Officer Emil Michael’s effort to reform how the department delivers tangible results to the warfighter.

The DOD’s Critical Technology Areas list originally was created to attract and scale private capital in support of national defense priorities.

The list has since expanded to include 14 areas deemed vital to U.S. national security, including biotechnology, quantum science, Future Generation Wireless Technology, advanced materials, trusted AI and autonomy, Integrated Network Systems-of-Systems, microelectronics, space technology, energy resilience, advanced computing and software, human-machine interfaces, directed energy, hypersonics, and integrated sensing and cyber.

But unlike his predecessors, Michael does not plan to add to that list – rather, he plans to trim it down.

“By narrowing the focus from 14 critical technology areas to a mission-driven set of priorities, he is rallying the Department of Defense around warfighter impact. The reform of the Department’s critical technology areas will ensure the workforce remains laser-focused on clear, objective-driven efforts,” a DOD spokesperson told MeriTalk.

It remains unclear which technology areas will remain on the list, though AI is expected to be a key focus amid the administration’s renewed attention on the technology. It’s also uncertain how the changes will affect ongoing research and prior investments.

However, according to the DOD, “embracing a high-velocity, ‘sprint-based’ model, this reform will drive substantial near-term innovation while safeguarding investments in long-term research.”

The updated list is expected to be released soon. A DOD spokesperson said the initiative – set to take shape in the near future – “aims to “solidify the U.S. military’s technological dominance in an era of rapidly evolving threats.”