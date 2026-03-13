The Defense Department (DOD) on Tuesday unveiled a new tool that allows its workforce to build custom artificial intelligence (AI) assistants without coding experience.

Under the Trump administration, the DOD was rebranded as the War Department.

The tool, called “Agent Designer,” will run on the department’s GenAI.mil platform and is being integrated with Google’s Gemini AI capabilities, according to an announcement on X from the Pentagon’s chief technology officer’s office.

The launch means the Pentagon’s roughly 3 million employees “now have the power to create their own custom AI assistants to automate tasks and streamline complex workflows, with absolutely no coding experience needed.”

“These custom agents can perform multi-step tasks, ingest various data sources, and be shared with teams for immediate deployment,” the post reads.

The new capability is part of the Pentagon’s broader effort to accelerate adoption of AI tools for both warfighting missions and back-office functions. GenAI.mil, introduced in December, has become the preferred generative AI platform for military services across the department as leaders push to embed AI into daily operations.

According to the CTO’s office, operators can automatically generate after-action reports, analysts can synthesize CUI images into memos, and comptrollers can build apps to analyze financial data.

“From logistics to strategy, Agent Designer empowers you to build the tools needed for increased efficiency,” the post reads.

Several prebuilt agents are already available in Gemini to address common workflows, the office said.

In addition to Google’s Gemini tools, DOD plans to incorporate technologies from OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, and Elon Musk’s AI company xAI, which developed the Grok model, into the GenAI.mil platform.

It is unclear whether Agent Designer will also integrate with those capabilities.