Cybersecurity services provider Palo Alto Networks said this week that it received Department of Defense (DoD) Impact Level 5 (IL5) Provisional Authorization for its Prisma Access cloud-delivered security offering to protect DoD agencies and help enforce zero trust security strategies.

The IL5 authorization marks the highest unclassified level of authorization for DoD agencies, the company said on April 11.

“With the DoD IL5 PA, Prisma Access can help the DoD modernize its infrastructure and achieve consistent Zero Trust outcomes for users, devices, networks and applications,” Palo Alto Networks said. “It offers a proven solution that contributes to meeting the DoD’s rigorous Zero Trust requirements and guidelines for adopting a Zero Trust architecture, powered by ZTNA 2.0.”

According to the company, the authorization for Prisma Access offers:

Secure access to all privileged data across web and non-web-based traffic, reducing the risk of data breaches;

The ability to enforce zero trust access and allow users to connect, “securely and conditionally — to any application, including sanctioned cloud apps and mission data, through a single centralized service”;

“A massively scalable service, offering an unmatched digital experience that is directly connected to the Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) and its authorized clouds, providing ultralow latency backed by industry-leading SLAs”; and

The ability to allow agencies already using the company’s next-generation firewalls to “leverage their existing security policies in Prisma Access and manage the service with the same familiar, centralized management system.”

“As the DoD modernizes its network, the adoption of cloud infrastructure is on the rise,” said Lee Klarich, Palo Alto Networks executive vice president and chief product officer. “It has become an urgent mandate to provide users with Zero Trust access to resources, regardless of their location, to accomplish their missions.”

“The IL5 PA for Prisma Access can provide the DoD with consistent, best-in-class security and least-privileged access to controlled unclassified information (CUI), designated mission-critical information and National Security Systems (NSS) information,” Klarich said.