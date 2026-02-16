Oracle Corp. said on Feb. 11 that it will help the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in consolidating and migrating on-premise workloads to the cloud.

CMS is undertaking that effort as part of the agency’s ongoing IT modernization efforts.

That modernization push, an agency official said last week, is looking to improve healthcare interoperability and embed artificial intelligence (AI) into care delivery and agency operations, among other goals.

The company said it “will support CMS’ modernization efforts by providing secure, scalable cloud infrastructure for the agency’s mission-critical systems.”

Oracle did not respond to an inquiry from MeriTalk about the dollar value of the work with CMS.

“CMS’ programs are vital to the wellbeing of many Americans, a responsibility that demands uncompromising security, reliability, and fiscal stewardship,” stated Kim Lynch, executive vice president, Government, Intelligence and Defense, at Oracle. “At Oracle, we win when America wins, and we’re committed to helping federal agencies do more for the Americans they serve.”