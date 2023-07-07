The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has launched two new job portals on USAJOBS to help streamline the job search for national security and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) Federal government positions.

The two new dashboards – natsec.usajobs.gov and stem.usajobs.gov – serve as one-stop shops for accessing all available national security and STEM jobs.

As part of the National Security Workforce Working Group, OPM developed the portals in partnership with the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), Office of Management and Budget (OMB), and the National Security Council (NSC).

“These USAJOBS portals create a one-stop shop for positions in tech, national security, STEM, early career talent, and more,” OPM Director Kiran Ahuja said in a statement. “We know that millions of Americans want to serve their community and do impactful work, so our goal is giving them a place to see the full range of incredible jobs serving in the Federal government.”

The USAJOBS portals will expand the pathways for the Federal government to hire new employees, especially technical and specialized talent.

These new tools come after OPM released two other specialized USAJOBS portals earlier this year, tech.usajobs.gov and intern.usajobs.gov.

The launch of the Federal Tech Portal and the Federal Intern Portal – along with the two latest portals – align with the goal of strengthening the Federal workforce as laid out in the Biden administration’s President Management Agenda (PMA) released in November 2021.