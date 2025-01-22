Melvin Brown II has been replaced as chief information officer (CIO) of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), just a week after starting the new role and on the second day of the Trump administration, according to his LinkedIn.

Brown will now serve as the deputy executive director for human capital data management and modernization at OPM.

Brown was appointed as the OPM CIO last week, taking over from Guy Cavallo, who had served as CIO for more than four years. Brown had served as OPM’s deputy CIO since 2021.

Before joining OPM, Brown held senior tech roles at the Small Business Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The administration has not publicly announced who will replace Brown.

President Trump has nominated Scott Kupor to head OPM. Charles Ezell is leading the agency on an acting basis.