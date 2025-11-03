Leidos is implementing its Framework for AI Resilience and Security (FAIRS) to earn trust in artificial intelligence (AI) for agency mission support, and it pointed to more than 2 million travelers protected each day as proof of impact. The company spotlighted the approach during remarks at NVIDIA’s GTC on Oct. 29.

FAIRS is a system built around seven dimensions – fairness, assurance, security, resilience, explainability, accuracy, and adaptability – all aimed at one goal: trustworthy automation at mission scale, explained Corey Hendricks, vice president and chief engineer for the commercial and international sector at Leidos.

“Together, these dimensions form our development and deployment philosophy – one that’s not just about building capability, but about earning confidence,” Hendricks said.

Leidos’ AI systems play a significant role in global travel and commerce security, supporting operations for the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and DOT’s Federal Aviation Administration.

“Every day, over 2 million travelers around the world trust Leidos AI for their safety and their security,” Hendricks said. “From airports to seaports and border crossing around the globe, Leidos AI is working behind the scenes, quietly, continuously, and intelligently to protect what moves the world.”

Hendricks cited the company’s ProSight and ProVision technologies as examples of how Leidos AI is improving mission outcomes beyond baggage screening. These systems use deep learning to enhance threat detection, reduce false alarms, and perform cargo manifest matching to confirm that “what’s declared is what’s delivered,” he said.

“While safety is our mission, passenger experience is our promise. Our AI helps accelerate travel while maintaining the highest standards of trust,” Hendricks said.

“The result is that you have a holistic AI-driven approach for airport and border security management that keeps people and commerce moving safely and seamlessly. This AI is not just for protection, but for prediction, prevention, and performance,” he added.

Notably, TSA awarded a follow-on checkpoint sustainment contract to Leidos worth up to $2.6 billion in January of this year. Under the contract, the company will provide integrated logistics support and maintenance of 12,000 units of Transportation Security Equipment at more than 430 airport locations.