The Trump administration is delaying its planned guidance on how states can spend $21 billion in savings in the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program, the latest slowdown in the initiative designed to help underserved communities gain high-speed internet access.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), which oversees BEAD, said the guidance had been slated for release this week. But the agency is now taking additional time to review public comments that flowed in after the administration asked for input.

“For the past few weeks, NTIA has received an extraordinary level of interest and feedback concerning our approach to using the $21 billion in savings,” Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information and NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth said in a statement.

“Participants and commenters have raised interesting ideas, including funding permitting improvements and workforce-related training, (and) enhancing public safety communications,” she added.

Because of the surge of interest, Roth said, “We are taking additional time to review the comments and finalize our approach to ensure these funds are spent as efficiently and responsibly as possible.”

The $42.45 billion BEAD program, created as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, provides broadband access grants to underserved or unserved communities.

Millions of Americans still lack access to broadband, or high-speed internet service, which the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) considers “an important tool for expanding educational and economic opportunities for consumers in remote locations.” Recent estimates of the broadband deficit range from $19 million to 26 million people.

BEAD has faced criticism for its slow rollout, with lawmakers saying last month that the focus must shift from planning to construction of shovel-ready projects.

After the Commerce Department reviewed the program, NTIA in June instituted what it called critical reforms that removed “significant regulatory burdens” it said were imposed by the Biden administration. Among the changes: eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) requirements and streamlining environmental reviews for eligible projects.

Some Democrats and advocacy groups objected to the revisions, saying they would further delay essential investments in communities that need reliable broadband connections to compete economically.

NTIA’s June policy notice required states to implement the changes – which the administration calls the Benefit of the Bargain reforms – in an additional subgrantee selection round and then submit final proposals.

As of March 10, all 56 states and territories have submitted their final proposals for review.

The Benefit of the Bargain changes resulted in $21 billion in savings, NTIA said, and the agency wants more feedback on how states can utilize the funds. It plans to get ideas on “maximizing the value of the BEAD program for the American people” at an upcoming broadband conference in Washington, D.C.

“American taxpayers work hard for their money and deserve nothing less from this administration,” Roth said.