The National Science Foundation (NSF) on Wednesday announced a new multi-agency initiative aimed at expanding artificial intelligence (AI) readiness across America through the creation of AI-focused hubs in every U.S. state and territory.

The NSF TechAccess: AI-Ready America initiative – launched in partnership with the Agriculture Department’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, the Department of Labor, and the Small Business Administration – will operate through up to 56 state- and territory-based Coordination Hubs.

NSF said it will invest up to $1 million annually per hub for three years, with the possibility of a fourth year for select participants. The hubs will be selected through three competition rounds.

“America’s AI competitiveness depends on a strong research and development ecosystem paired with access to advanced science and technology knowledge for our current and future workforce,” said Brian Stone, performing the duties of the NSF director, in a March 25 press release.

“NSF AI-Ready America provides that foundation – giving workers, businesses, and communities in every state and territory the tools and knowledge to advance AI together,” Stone added.

NSF said the initiative is informed by the White House’s AI Action Plan. The initiative aims to expand access to AI knowledge, tools, training, and capacity building for all Americans.

The agency said the initiative is targeting three critical areas:

Expanding AI literacy and applied skills across the workforce;

Equipping small businesses and local governments with the tools to adopt AI; and

Building hands-on learning pathways, including internships and project-based programs.

In addition to the hub awards, NSF plans to release a funding opportunity to select a national coordination lead, which will facilitate collaboration and knowledge sharing among the Coordination Hubs. The agency did not indicate a timeline for that funding opportunity.

Letters of intent to apply for the Coordination Hubs funding opportunity are due by Tuesday, June 16. NSF is hosting an informational webinar on Tuesday, April 14, at 1 p.m. to share more details on the NSF TechAccess: AI-Ready America program and the Coordination Hub application process.

“The AI-Ready America initiative will ensure every American worker has the skills, knowledge, and training needed to succeed in an AI-driven economy,” said Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer. “Under President Trump’s bold leadership, the Department of Labor is proud to partner with NSF to advance AI readiness, empower American businesses to innovate with AI, and create opportunities that will benefit all Americans.”