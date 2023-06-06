The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has released a final request for proposal (RFP) for its $8 billion ProTech Oceans Domain 2.0. contract, which covers major domains of satellites, fisheries, weather, and oceans.

The contract will focus on providing research, engineering, and consulting services for the four domains of the project.

“The services provided under ProTech 2.0 Oceans will support sites worldwide, which include, but are not be limited to, a network of 29 coastal sites designated to protect and study estuarine systems,” states the solicitation.

The contract carries a five-year base period, with a one-five-year option that can extend the contract to a total of 10 years.

NOAA said the contract will support the “professional, technical, and scientific services to support the National Oceans Service (NOS) worldwide. NOS provides science-based solutions through collaborative partnerships with industry to address evolving economic, environmental, and social pressures on our ocean and coasts.”

Replies to the RFP are due by June 15.