The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has gone public with several new funding awards to U.S.-based small businesses developing artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors, and other technologies.

The total funding round is relatively modest at nearly $3.2 million and spread among eight small businesses with individual awards running as high as $400,000.

NIST is making money available under the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program established by Congress in 1982 to support research and development through small businesses.

The new round of funding is Phase II awards, which are intended to pay for research and development prototyping of innovative technologies proposed in Phase I.

Funding winners include AMAG Consulting, Applied Imaging Solutions, Calimetrix, HighRI Optics, Icarus Quantum, MyExposome, ObjectSecurity, and Universal Schedule and Booking.

Notably, congressional authority for the SBIR program lapsed as of Sept. 30, 2025. If Congress does not take action, SBIR solicitations may be delayed, canceled, or rescinded.