The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) announced on Monday that it has named Melissa Midzor the new director of the agency’s Communications Technology Laboratory (CTL).

The Communications Technology Laboratory – one of NIST’s six research laboratories – focuses on advancing wireless communications technology through research and development. The lab researches core network technologies, next-generation wireless systems, public safety communications, smart infrastructure, and spectrum sharing.

CTL aims to support the commercialization of emerging wireless technologies through the creation of standards, precision instrumentation, and simulation tools.

“Melissa’s academic expertise and practical background makes her an invaluable asset to NIST as we continue to push the boundaries of communications technology,” said Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and NIST Director Laurie Locascio.

“She’s been instrumental in spearheading important initiatives like the National Advanced Spectrum and Communications Test Network (NASCTN) and the Advanced Wireless Test Platform,” Locascio added. “Her experience is crucial as we promote innovation in advanced communications while working to ensure that our communications systems are reliable, private, and secure.”

Midzor has served as the program manager of NASCTN since 2018, working closely with Federal agencies and industry on spectrum-sharing challenges. In 2021, she also became chief of the new Spectrum Technology and Research Division at NIST – which aims to enhance spectrum access, sharing, and atmospheric sensing.

Before her time at NIST, Midzor served as the division director for Electronic Warfare Integrated Laboratories at the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR). There, she supported electronic warfare and radio frequency compatibility across the joint services for over 15 years.

She also spent two years in the Assistant Secretary of Defense (Research and Engineering) Electronic Warfare and Countermeasures Office at the Department of Defense.