The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has announced the launch of its Trustworthy & Responsible Artificial Intelligence Resource Center (AIRC) to provide a repository of AI resources for Federal agencies.

The center tracks with NIST’s AI Risk Management Framework released in January, and will help agencies “facilitate implementation of, and international alignment with, the AI RMF,” NIST said.

“The AIRC supports all AI actors in the development and deployment of trustworthy and responsible AI technologies. AIRC supports and operationalizes the NIST AI Risk Management Framework (AI RMF 1.0) and accompanying Playbook and will grow with enhancements to enable an interactive, role-based experience providing access to a wide-range of relevant AI resources,” stated the agency.

The center’s website features a roadmap for collaboration between private and public organizations to achieve the government’s AI policy goals.

“Work described in the roadmap is intended to help fill gaps in knowledge, practice, or guidance and be useful to broader audience in pursuit of trustworthy and responsible AI. Roadmap activities will change as AI technologies and experience evolve,” said the agency.