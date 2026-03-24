The U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command now has two Defensive Cyber Operations Squadrons to defend its launch ranges from cyber threats during launch operations, the command announced recently.

The most recent squadron, the 630 Cyberspace Squadron (CYS), was activated this month at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The second squadron, the 645 CYS, was reassigned in September 2025 from Delta 6 to Space Launch Delta 45 at Patrick Space Force Base in Florida.

“Access to space is critical for our Nation’s national security, national defense and our economy,” said Maj. Torius Davis, commander of 630 CYS. “Our adversaries know this, and are constantly looking for ways to deny, disrupt or destroy our ability to launch. Our new Defensive Cyber Operations Squadrons are just one of the ways the U.S. Space Force is staying ahead of the threat.”

Lt. Col. John Quinn, commander of the 645 CYS, emphasized the growing need for cybersecurity as space operations have become more digital.

“Years ago, launch sites were mainly concerned with physical security: keeping unauthorized personnel out of sensitive areas and preventing sabotage or espionage of critical equipment,” he said. “But as space operations have become more digitized, we’ve had to increase our security protection against a host of potential cyber-attacks.”

Quinn added that, much like anti-jamming measures built into modern satellites, the new squadrons will work to secure launch systems from a range of cyber threats, including the hijacking of satellites or ground systems and malware attacks.