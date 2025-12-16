The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) would be required to inventory and keep track of its software and digital services under legislation introduced in the House last week.

The VA spends around $1 billion each year on software and digital services, but it does not keep track of those purchases, which is why Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said she introduced the Veterans Affairs Management and Oversight of Software Assets (VAMOSA) Act.

“The VA spends nearly a billion dollars on software with no tracking system, leading to duplicate licenses and millions in wasted taxpayer funds,” Mace said in a statement. “This is basic fiscal responsibility to safeguard taxpayer dollars, and supports President Trump’s commitment to cutting waste, fraud, and abuse.”

Under the VAMOSA Act, the VA would need to create and maintain a software inventory to avoid duplicative spending, unused licenses, overbilling, and cybersecurity risks, Mace’s office said.

The VA chief information officer would oversee future major software, and enterprise-wide agreements would be prioritized where appropriate, according to the bill.

While inventorying software and digital services, VA personnel would be required to identify underutilized or unauthorized licenses, and staff would undergo training in software procurement or management.

Additionally, the legislation mandates annual reports to Congress on cost savings, progress toward implementation, and improvements in oversight. An audit from the Government Accountability Office would be conducted within three years to evaluate the bill’s success.

The VAMOSA Act received support from House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Mike Bost, R-Ill., who said that the legislation would protect taxpayers’ dollars.

“I am proud of my colleague, Rep. Mace’s new bill, which would require VA to manage its software strategically, improve cybersecurity safety, and modernize its digital infrastructure to give veterans the best possible systems to delivery care and services,” Bost said.