The Department of the Navy has recently announced the creation of the Disruptive Capabilities Office (DCO), which will work to develop warfighter’s technological capabilities in an ever-rapidly evolving technological world.

During the Naval Research Laboratory Centennial Exhibition on Sept. 28, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro announced the creation of the new office.

“This new organization will push the bounds of rapidly delivering warfighting capability though the innovative application of existing and new systems, and harnessing today’s exponential growth in technology,” Secretary Del Toro said.

The new office will work in tandem with the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory’s Rapid Capabilities Office (RCO) in “addressing the immediate and near-term needs of… Marines that require the rapid transition and integration of new and innovative solutions,” said Secretary Del Toro.

Furthermore, the new office will help facilitate and contribute to the department’s Replicator Initiative – which is focused on creating autonomous systems at scale to help deter China by “partnering closely alongside joint efforts like [Defense Innovation Unit] (DIU) to accelerate production and delivery of the capabilities our Joint Force needs at-scale,” Del Toro said.

The need to advance the department’s digital capabilities comes as the National Defense Science and Technology Strategy of 2023 emphasized the need for more cybersecurity and warfighting capabilities in the realm of cyber.

“Our commands that are focused on technology and capability development are collaborating every day with our sister services to ensure we are maintaining our enduring advantages as a Joint Force,” said Secretary Del Toro.

“And we are working with our partners at Defense Innovation Unit and the Office of Strategic Capital to ensure our requirements for critical technologies are illuminated to both industry and investors for their consideration,” he added.