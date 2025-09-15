As government agencies navigate the complexities of digital transformation, IT modernization emerges as a key catalyst for enhancing citizen services. By leveraging technology and fostering collaborative partnerships, agencies can overcome legacy system limitations, drive innovation, and deliver more responsive, citizen-centric services.

MeriTalk recently sat down with Evan Davis, executive managing director, Maximus Federal, to discuss how agencies can anchor modernization in mission outcomes, harness data to drive performance, and build the collaborative practices necessary for long-term success.

MeriTalk: Evan, you have spent nearly two decades helping federal agencies stand up large, citizen-facing programs, including 1-800-MEDICARE, the Affordable Care Act’s federal exchange contact center, and the 2020 Census help line. From that vantage point, what does “mission-driven modernization” really look like, and how do you make sure innovative technology directly improves the citizen experience rather than just replacing legacy systems?

Davis: Technology should never be the driver; it should be the enabler. The very name of mission-driven modernization establishes the driver, which is the mission. That means the very first step is to align around clearly defined mission outcomes. These might be high-level; they may, at first, seem to conflict with each other. But once they are agreed upon, they become the foundation for modernization decisions. The people responsible for delivering those outcomes, whether they are agency staff or other stakeholders, must steer this effort. Technology plays a huge role in helping agencies deliver on the mission more productively and effectively, but it must take a supporting role in the mission itself.

MeriTalk: Many agencies now collect vast amounts of operational and customer experience data. What practical steps have you seen agencies take, or need to take, to turn that data into actionable insights that measurably improve service delivery?

Davis: This is where it gets exciting. For years, the metrics we used were disconnected from the outcomes we cared about, such as reducing the number of repeat contacts or improving constituent-reported service quality. We measured things like agent handle time, or which satisfaction box was checked on a form. These things mattered, but they did not really reflect mission success. Now, agencies have access to complex, qualitative data that can get us closer to measuring those real outcomes.

The first step is defining desired mission outcomes. The next step is identifying the measurable data points that are most closely aligned to those outcomes. Using that data, agencies can assign discrete tasks that will move the needle on what truly matters.

MeriTalk: How does the shift from output- to outcome-based contracts change the relationship between government and industry, and what should program leaders look out for when drafting performance metrics tied to citizen outcomes?

Davis: Shifting from performance-based metrics to outcome-based metrics requires a new mindset in contracting. The key is flexibility in contracting to allow agencies to adjust their metrics as mission goals evolve. That might mean replacing a focus on waiting times with measurements around cost efficiency or reducing repeat calls. Those are closer to the true outcomes that agencies promise to the American people. When contractors are held to outcomes, the whole delivery ecosystem becomes aligned with the agency’s mission.

MeriTalk: Emerging technologies, from generative AI to low-code platforms, promise big gains, but only if they solve real business problems. How do you guide agency program owners to start with mission outcomes, then work backward to select, configure, and govern technology so it supports those outcomes rather than driving the agenda on its own?

Davis: When you’re pulling together as stakeholders to define the mission goals and outcomes, open-mindedness and facilitation are critical. Too often, those conversations become battlegrounds for competing priorities or natural conflicts between desired outcomes. For example, a chief information officer may push for efficiency by consolidating systems, while a program leader may want to improve service levels using existing tools.

Both perspectives are valid. The challenge is to capture and weigh them, then evaluate proposed improvements based on how well they meet the full range of mission goals and desired outcomes. That is how you ensure that any technology selection or configuration is in service of the mission and not just a shiny new object.

MeriTalk: Successful modernization usually involves multiple stakeholders: IT, security, program offices, contractors, and sometimes other agencies. What collaborative practices have you found most effective for keeping modernization efforts on track and aligned with mission goals?

Davis: Early inclusion and support from multiple agency stakeholders, including end users, is crucial. We’ve seen promising efforts fail simply because users were not brought in early enough to understand the goals or what is driving them. You need stakeholder engagement from the start, not just to avoid resistance, but to ensure the modernization aligns with their operational realities.

That includes regular check-ins, clear communication about how changes map to defined mission goals, and accountability through multidimensional metrics. Once stakeholders see how specific changes support their objectives, the rationale for modernization becomes clear.

MeriTalk: Where do you see low-friction automation wins today; for example, the process steps that can be automated quickly to deliver an immediate benefit to citizens and employees alike?

Davis: The contact center space is full of quick wins. Tier 0 service, such as using voice assistants for self-service, is a prime example. Technology is advanced enough to accurately understand a caller’s intent and either direct them to the right human or fully resolve basic issues like address changes or the status of a refund. It is a fast, responsible way to improve efficiency and reduce frustration.

Another huge opportunity is predictive and proactive communication. In the commercial world, companies use data to get ahead of customer needs. The government can do the same. If an agency knows a constituent’s request will take six months to process, it should schedule regular email or text updates. This will reduce inbound calls. It’s more efficient, and it’s more respectful of the citizen’s time and concern.

MeriTalk: If you could give agency customer experience and IT leaders one piece of advice as they plan modernization roadmaps for FY 2026, what would it be, and why does it matter most for improving citizen services in the near term?

Davis: My advice is to think of modernization and consolidation at the same time. In the commercial world, organizations hire a chief experience officer and give them control over every aspect of the customer interaction. While that’s harder to do in government due to diverse missions, many of the underlying systems and service delivery needs are the same. At the same time, there is a real push for efficiency in government.

So, the goal should be to build a foundation that is modular, scalable, and future-ready, not something that will need replacing in three years or will contribute to technical debt. Agencies should be thinking in terms of selecting the next improvement that builds on this foundation, not about repairing and replacing legacy tech. An iterative approach makes modernization sustainable and aligned with real service delivery improvements for citizens.