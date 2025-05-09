Nearly a year after unveiling its overarching strategy for artificial intelligence (AI), the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) has released a detailed implementation plan outlining how it intends to integrate AI capabilities across the service to improve decision-making, operational efficiency, and digital readiness.

The plan sets timelines and milestones for bringing the Marine Corps’ AI vision into operational reality by expanding on the 2024 AI Strategy to drive rapid technological change across all echelons of the force.

According to the plan, the Marine Corps will pursue objectives aligned with five strategic goals established last year: mission alignment, competent workforce, deployment at scale, governance, and partnerships and collaboration.

A central component of the rollout is the establishment of a Digital Transformation Pilot (DXP) project, which will act as a near-term testbed for integrating digital and AI solutions while measuring progress. Under this effort the USMC will deploy Digital Transformation Teams (DXTs) across the force to deliver AI-enabled tools and analytics, optimize existing workflows, advise on digital risks and opportunities, and assess how data can be used to drive decisions.

These teams have been active since March 2025 and will continue operations throughout the remainder of the year. The USMC also aims to have a plan in place for a three-year Center for Digital Transformation pilot no later than September 2026.

The implementation plan also underscores data as foundational for successful AI deployment, and emphasizes that “data management, governance, and architecture are essential for effective AI implementation.”

The deputy commandant for information is being tasked to work in coordination with the deputy commandant for combat development and integration and the commander of Marine Corps Systems Command to establish a data architectural framework that will guide requirements development and procurement.

In addition to a strong data foundation, the plan emphasizes strong governance as critical to successful AI deployment, tasking the Service Data Office with establishing AI governance to ensure compliance, resource alignment, responsible AI practices, and integration across the USMC enterprise – while still fostering innovation.

The USMC’s new AI Governance Framework must be established no later than September 2025.

Standing up a AI Competent Workforce

The implementation plan also focuses heavily on workforce development. By March 2026, commanders are directed to enact changes that align personnel with data and AI-related goals. This includes shaping a workforce that can build, maintain, and refine AI capabilities, and ensuring leaders are equipped to make informed decisions about the risks and advantages of employing these technologies.

To support these changes, the Marine Corps will launch immediate education and upskilling initiatives for Marines and civilian personnel. These efforts will evolve into institutionalized AI training and education programs intended to support the USMC’s entire force structure.