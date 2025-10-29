The U.S. Marine Corps postponed its upcoming Generative Artificial Intelligence workshop “until early FY 2026” due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, according to a service-wide message.

New dates will be published once confirmed and the Service Data Office (SDO) will retain all registrations and applications for coordination when the event is rescheduled, according to the message.

The five-day workshop, originally set for Nov. 17–21 at Marine Corps Base Quantico, was expected to bring together Marines, civilian personnel, and industry partners to assess how GenAI tools could support future operations.

Attendees were slated to conduct hands-on, warfighter-focused evaluations of large language models and other AI systems against real-world Marine Corps challenges.

The workshop is part of the Corps’ broader effort to integrate AI into its operations.

The Marine Corps approved its AI implementation plan in April, following the release of its service-wide AI strategy last year. The plan outlines timelines and milestones for advancing digital transformation across the force. Lt. Gen. Melvin “Jerry” Carter, deputy commandant for information, approved the implementation plan.

The SDO was tasked with convening the GenAI workshop to identify high-impact use cases for the technology, showcase joint and industry solutions, and develop actionable recommendations for Marine Corps integration.