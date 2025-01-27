Leidos – a Reston, Va., based innovation company – has won a follow-on checkpoint sustainment contract worth up to $2.6 billion to provide integrated logistics support and maintenance of 12,000 units of Transportation Security Equipment (TSE) at more than 430 airport locations.

The company announced the contract on Jan. 23, which has an eight-year period of performance and was awarded by the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Deployment and Security Division.

“As air travel volume continues to grow, ensuring fast and frictionless TSA checkpoints will only become more important,” Roy Stevens, the Leidos National Security Sector president, said in a statement. “Leidos will draw on our decades of expertise in predictive analytics, cybersecurity, and logistics to continue to provide exceptional mission support to TSA.”

According to Leidos, the company will work to maintain “high TSE operational availability” and provide additional preventative, corrective, and depot maintenance for other operational metrics.

“Leidos will provide services including program management, contractor logistics support, and supply chain risk analysis along with TSA service response center oversight and TSA IT infrastructure development and maintenance,” the company said.

Since 2013, the company has provided integrated logistics to support TSA’s passenger screening using its Trusted Mission AI tools to support screening system availability. Last year, the Leidos subsidy Dynetics was contracted to support the Defense Department with integrated solutions for a U.S. Air Force Enterprise Test Vehicle selected as an inclusion for the most recent Replicator tranche.