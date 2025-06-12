Sens. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., ranking member of the Senate Telecommunications and Media Subcommittee, and Deb Fischer, R-Neb., chair of the subcommittee, announced on Thursday the reconstitution of the Universal Service Fund (USF) Working Group.

Sens. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Gary Peters, D-Mich., Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., have joined as members.

In the House, Communications and Technology Subcommittee Chair Richard Hudson, R-N.C., and Ranking Member Doris Matsui, D-Calif, are spearheading the effort.

The bipartisan, bicameral working group – originally launched in 2023 by Sen. Luján – aims to evaluate and propose potential reforms to the USF, with the goal of developing a bipartisan forum to guide education and policymaking.

The USF is a program administered by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that, among other support functions, provides qualifying citizens with a credit on their monthly internet bill. The program collects money from telecommunications companies to fulfill the goals of universal communications services.

The program also provides funding for E-Rate, which helps schools and libraries get affordable internet access.

“The Universal Service Fund has been a lifeline for rural, Tribal, and underserved communities in New Mexico and across the country – connecting schools, hospitals, and families to affordable, reliable internet,” Sen. Luján said.

“For nearly 30 years, the Universal Service Fund has been instrumental in expanding broadband access across the country,” he added. “I’m glad to once again join bipartisan, bicameral leaders to modernize and strengthen the USF and ensure it remains well-equipped to connect Americans no matter where they live. I’ll keep fighting to protect this vital program for the communities that depend on it.”

In the coming weeks, a USF Working Group request for comment portal will be opened on Sen. Fischer’s website, inviting stakeholders to submit updated comments on the USF’s short- and long-term future.

“Our goal is to evaluate broadband programs and the USF to help support the mission of connecting unserved and underserved communities across the country. I look forward to this important work alongside my colleagues in the Senate and House,” Sen. Fischer said.