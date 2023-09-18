The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is working with the Department of Labor (DOL) to develop a set of guidelines and applications for using AI technology to improve the government’s hiring processes.

Elham Tabassi, associate director for emerging technologies at NIST, discussed the work that NIST and DOL have been doing on the project during the Government and Artificial Intelligence Forum hosted by GovExec on Sept. 13.

“We’re working with the Department of Labor … for use of AI for accessibility in hiring,” stated Tabassi.

“It’s a development of a profile of the AI [Risk Management Framework] (RMF), which will be some … specific sets of guidance for hiring applicants and accessibility in hiring,” stated Tabassi.

Earlier this year, NIST released its AI RMF that aims at a result “to better manage risks to individuals, organizations, and society associated with artificial intelligence.”

As AI tech becomes more ubiquitous, Tabassi added that safeguards and regulations need to be put in place as soon as possible to keep up with technological innovations.

“The pace of advances in technology is outpacing any working standards, policy, governance and accountability frameworks and more than ever, we need to put the right safeguards to make sure that AI systems are serving all people in a responsible, equitable and beneficial way,” stated Tabassi.