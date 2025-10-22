Taxpayers may face delays as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) scales back operations during the federal government shutdown, the agency announced on Oct. 21.

The IRS said it has suspended most in-person operations but continues to provide access to core electronic services and automated tools through IRS.gov.

Specifically, the IRS has closed its walk-in Taxpayer Assistance Centers (TACs) for the duration of the shutdown. All in-person appointments – including those connected to the Independent Office of Appeals and the Taxpayer Advocate Service – are canceled and will be rescheduled once the government reopens.

While core online filing and refund processing for error-free electronic returns will continue, the agency warned of potential delays in processing other types of filings. Live phone support will be “limited,” though most automated toll-free lines remain operational.

Despite the disruption, the IRS says it is maintaining critical functions in preparation for the upcoming 2026 tax filing season, including testing of filing season programs.

The agency urges taxpayers to utilize IRS.gov and the IRS2Go mobile app for access to self-service tools such as “Where’s My Refund” and online payment agreements. Tax professionals and third-party software services, including the IRS Free File program, remain active.

In addition, the IRS will continue processing transcript requests, especially those tied to disaster relief or the Income Verification Express Service used by mortgage lenders and financial institutions.

However, application reviews for tax-exempt status, pension plans, and responses to most paper correspondence are on hold. Certain enforcement actions, including criminal investigations and efforts related to statute of limitations protections, will continue.