The Department of the Interior (DoI) has tapped Stan Lowe to serve as its new chief information security officer (CISO).

Lowe – a DoI veteran – started in his new role last week, after eight years in the private sector. Most recently, he served as the global CISO and chief privacy officer at Synchronoss Technologies.

“Today, I am returning to Federal Service as the Chief Information Security Officer at U.S. Department of the Interior,” Lowe said in a LinkedIn post last week. “I’m looking forward to a new challenge and working with all of my new departmental colleagues!”

Previously, Lowe worked as the global CISO at Zscaler, the global CISO at PerkinElmer, Inc., and the principal cybersecurity advisor at Booz Allen Hamilton.

As for his public service, Lowe served in a number of positions at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), including deputy assistant secretary for information security and CISO, deputy director of the Interagency Program Office, and senior strategic advisor for benefits and security.

Lowe also served as the chief information officer (CIO) at the Federal Trade Commission for over two years. He first started at DoI in 2005, as part of the information security training branch.