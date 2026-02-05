Lawmakers on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Wednesday advanced several pieces of legislation – with overwhelming bipartisan support – aimed at strengthening the federal cybersecurity workforce, streamlining procurement, and reducing national security risks in government supply chains.

The measures now move to the House floor for consideration.

Value Over Cost Act of 2025

The committee approved the Value Over Cost Act of 2025 on a 44-0 vote.

Introduced by Reps. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., the bill would revise how the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule program awards contracts and how agencies place orders. It updates the definition of “competitive procedures” to allow agencies to prioritize “best value” rather than the lowest overall cost.

According to Donalds, the legislation would give contracting officers more flexibility to consider a vendor’s past performance and product quality, arguing that relying on lower-cost products can be inefficient and more expensive over time.

“It’s both fiscally wasteful and operationally inefficient to use taxpayer funds on low-quality products to cut costs that are prone to fail early or cost more to replace overall. My bill increases contractual flexibility and contracting competition, clarifies standards for acquisition stakeholders, maximizes the federal government’s ability to procure modern technology, and helps the small business community by reducing regulatory burdens associated with federal procurement,” Donalds said.

FIT Procurement Act

The Federal Improvement in Technology (FIT) Procurement Act advanced on a 42-0 vote.

The bill, sponsored by Reps. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., and Suhas Subramanyam, D-Ill., seeks to simplify federal procurement to help agencies acquire commercial technology more quickly while also making it easier for innovative and small businesses to compete for contracts. It would require cross-functional training for the acquisition workforce, raise several acquisition thresholds, and allow advanced payment for cloud computing services.

According to Subramanyam, the measure would “lead to more opportunities for small businesses to compete for federal contracts,” reduce waste, and save taxpayer money.

“[This] legislation focuses on reducing unnecessary administrative burdens, improving coordination across agencies, and strengthening the acquisition workforce through better training and clear guidance,” Burlison said.

FASC Improvement Act of 2026

The Federal Acquisition Security Council (FASC) Improvement Act of 2026 passed by a 40-1 vote.

Introduced by Reps. William Timmons, R-S.C., and Subramanyam, the bill would strengthen the Federal Acquisition Security Council by moving it into the Executive Office of the President and expanding its membership and authorities. It would broaden the council’s focus to acquisition security, require proactive monitoring of certain covered products, and establish a program office to support its work.

“This bill requires establishment of a program office within the Executive Office of the President to provide operational legal and policy support,” Timmons said. “We must investigate new threats by creating a streamlined process for Congress to designate sources of concern and requiring investigation of these congressionally designated sources.”

Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said the legislation builds on prior efforts to address national security risks in federal procurement, including threats posed by foreign adversaries. Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., described it as a bipartisan effort that balances national security with due process.

Cybersecurity Hiring Modernization Act

The committee also unanimously approved the Cybersecurity Hiring Modernization Act on a 44-0 vote.

Sponsored by Reps. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., and Shontel Brown, D-Ohio, the bill would prohibit mandatory education requirements for federal cybersecurity positions unless legally required. It would also limit the use of education credentials alone to meet minimum qualifications and require the Office of Personnel Management to publish annual updates on education standards and hiring data.

According to Brown, the bill would expand opportunities for veterans, career changers, and others with nontraditional educational backgrounds. She emphasized that this bill “does not lower the qualifications, but instead recognizes educational experience is not one size fits all, and in the field like cybersecurity, real world expertise is critical.”

Mace touted the bill as a necessary step to remove the “paper ceiling” barrier for skilled workers without traditional degrees that prevents “so many talented Americans from reaching their full potential.”