The House Armed Services Committee advanced its version of the fiscal year (FY) 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) by a 55–2 vote late Tuesday, moving forward a sweeping defense policy bill that includes key provisions related to space technology, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.

Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., were the only members to vote against the measure.

The bill now heads to the full House for debate and potential amendments. Meanwhile, the Senate Armed Services Committee approved its own version of the FY 2026 NDAA in a 26–1 vote on July 12.

The House’s proposal closely aligns with the Department of Defense’s (DoD) requested top-line of $848 billion of spending. In contrast, the Senate’s version of the NDAA proposes a significantly higher national defense spending top-line of $924.7 billion — including $878.7 billion in discretionary funding for the DoD — well above the Pentagon’s original request.

Both chambers will need to reconcile differences in their respective bills through a conference committee process, typically finalized by the end of the calendar year.

So, what’s in the Defense Bill?

Space Technology: Golden Dome and Beyond

The House NDAA backs funding for Golden Dome, keeping Trump’s missile defense program alive despite Democratic opposition, including a failed attempt by Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., to block funding for space-based interceptors – a key component of the system – until the administration provides a detailed implementation plan.

“We do not have a plan to implement it, any plan, and yet we are throwing upwards of $25 billion in taxpayer money to the wind, or more accurately, into space,” Moulton said during the markup session.

The bill includes provisions requiring annual reporting and budget transparency for the Golden Dome initiative, outlining requirements for the next-generation missile defense architecture and reinforcing efforts to modernize U.S. homeland defense.

The bill would reform how the DoD acquires commercial satellite capabilities by codifying the Tactical Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Tracking program, ensuring steady funding and clearer acquisition processes. It also directs the Pentagon to adopt private-sector payment models for satellite communications, moving toward more flexible, usage-based contracts.

Unmanned Systems

The NDAA highlights the growing role of unmanned systems by expanding funding for drone development, integration, and counter-drone technologies.

Among the notable provisions, the bill would codify the Joint Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office (JCO) as the DoD’s lead entity for coordinating efforts to defeat small drones.

“The JCO will finally be empowered with the necessary authorities and force structure to make a real impact in protecting our service members, installations, and the homeland,” Rep. Robert Wittman, R-Va. said.

Other provisions target drone oversight and innovation. The bill calls for a review of the Defense Innovation Unit’s (DIU) role in managing the Blue UAS list — a vetted roster of drones and related technologies approved by the DoD for official use — to assess whether DIU is the best-suited component or needs additional support.

The bill would also establish a pilot program at two Air Force bases to integrate civilian sensor networks with base defense systems, aiming to enhance detection and response to rogue small drones using shared data.

Cybersecurity & AI Priorities

Lawmakers also included multiple provisions to strengthen cyber defenses and accelerate the integration of artificial intelligence into military operations and decision-making.

In line with ongoing efforts to streamline cybersecurity across the Department of Defense, the bill would add new reporting and efficiency requirements to the Authority to Operate certification process, which ensures information systems meet required security controls before they can operate on the DoD network.

On the AI front, the bill takes steps to improve transparency and security by requiring a software bill of materials for AI systems to track components and identify potential vulnerabilities. It would also authorize up to 12 generative AI pilot initiatives across the department to explore both operational and developmental use cases. It also expands mandatory DoD cyber training to include content specific to AI, reflecting the growing importance of secure and responsible AI use in defense systems.

Modernizing the Toolbox: Tech Acquisition Reform

Much like the Senate version of the bill, the House NDAA prioritizes tech acquisition reforms to streamline processes and boost collaboration with private industry.

One key provision would authorize a new pilot program within the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) – the Urgent Innovative Technologies and Capabilities pilot – to rapidly research, test, procure, and sustain emerging technologies. USSOCOM would be required to submit annual reports to Congress on the program’s implementation and effectiveness.

The bill would also create the Bridging Operation Objectives and Support for Transition (BOOST) program under the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to help transition promising commercial technologies into formal defense procurement programs. Congress would receive a report on the program’s effectiveness within two years.

More in the Mix

Beyond the space and tech initiatives, the bill includes a 3.8 percent pay raise for military personnel – mirroring the Senate NDAA, the Pentagon’s budget request, and the appropriations bill advancing through the House.