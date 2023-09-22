Sens. Steve Daines, R-Mont., and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., introduced bipartisan legislation on Sept. 21 that aims to modernize and streamline the adoption of cloud computing technology in Federal agencies.

The Multi-Cloud Innovation and Advancement Act was introduced in the House earlier this summer by Reps. William Timmons, R-S.C., Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., Nick Langworthy, R-N.Y., and David Trone, D-Md.

The measure proposes that the General Services Administration, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the U.S. Digital Service collaborate and issue guidance as to how agencies can implement multi-cloud computing to increase efficiency and interoperability within Federal networks.

The guidance would show how the government can deploy “multi-cloud software technology to allow for applications, data and programs to be portable and interoperable between public, private and edge cloud environments,” and lay out an implementation roadmap to ensure multi-cloud usage by all executive agencies no later than Jan. 1, 2025.

“Implementing multi-cloud services will help the federal government keep up with the newest technology and better serve Montanans by increasing efficiency, security and innovation,” Sen Daines said in a statement when the bill was introduced.

“With the increase of cyber-theft and hackers stealing American’s personal information, this bill will help ensure that federal agencies have the tools in place to protect Americans’ personal, health and tax information. I’m glad to introduce this bipartisan bill that helps support the modernization of the U.S. government,” he added.

The bill also calls on the Government Accountability Office to submit two reports to Congress: one to assess and offer recommendations on the Federal workforce’s digital skills and expertise gap in technology areas like cloud computing, and a second report to examine agencies’ implementation progress of the joint guidance.

“Any Nevadan who has had to deal with the federal government understands how outdated systems interfere with their ability to get help in a timely and efficient way,” said Sen. Rosen. “As a former computer programmer, I’m working across the aisle to advance innovation like multi-cloud computing and streamline systems for federal agencies to better serve Nevadans, protect information, and lower costs.”