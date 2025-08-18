The General Services Administration (GSA) is seeking input from industry on the development of a new, single, end-to-end integrated procurement ecosystem that incorporates artificial intelligence to enhance the Federal acquisition lifecycle.

GSA issued a request for information (RFI) on Monday as an initial outreach to industry partners looking to provide feedback on GSA’s vision to update procurement practices.

“President Trump, through his executive orders and AI Action Plan, is prioritizing the consolidation of federal procurement and acceleration of AI adoption across government. GSA plays a central role in both these efforts and will deliver a more effective, data-driven, and unified acquisition lifecycle,” Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum said in a press release.

“Leveraging AI to consolidate procurement processes and provide insightful recommendations is critical to this transformation. We welcome our industry partners’ expertise as we build an acquisition system that reduces waste, delivers better value for taxpayers, and better results for government,” Gruenbaum said.

GSA said its core objective is to create a collaborative, highly efficient procurement ecosystem that is enhanced by AI “to unlock unprecedented efficiencies in federal buying.”

GSA is especially interested to hear how industry partners can apply AI and automation to GSA’s existing data – both structured and unstructured – to help contribute to this solution.

For example, the RFI asks respondents to detail their most critical and impactful capabilities “enabled by AI or otherwise” that such a solution should have to drive efficiency across the Federal procurement lifecycle. It also asks what “art of the possible” capabilities GSA should consider “that might not be immediately obvious.”

The agency is seeking input from suppliers and industry associations, including those with experience in areas such as IT, data architecture and storage, AI and machine learning, data analytics, user experience design, and innovative solutions from small businesses or startups.

Responses to the RFI are due by Aug. 29. GSA said it anticipates using the feedback gathered through this process to inform potential follow-on engagements, such as additional RFIs and draft solicitations.

The agency expects to issue solicitations in support of this initiative “shortly after receiving and evaluating feedback,” but it did not offer a specific timeframe.