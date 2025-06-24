The General Services Administration (GSA) said today that Elastic – which provides search, observability, and security functions through its Elastic Search AI Platform – will be offering deep discounts to Federal government agencies through September 2027 under GSA’s OneGov program.

GSA’s agreement with Elastic provides for:

Discounts starting at 27.5 percent for agencies using Elastic’s self-managed solution, with discounts increasing up to 60 percent “based on governmentwide annual spend”; and

Discounts starting at 15 percent for FedRAMP Moderate cloud deployments through GovCloud, with discounts increasing to 32 percent at the highest volume tier.

“As part of the agreement, Elastic will offer a suite of Search AI solutions through GSA Advantage, including Elastic’s Security Incident Event Monitoring, Zero Trust Architecture, Observability, vector database for building GenAI applications, and Search AI Lake,” GSA said.

The deal with Elastic marks the latest agreement announced by GSA with major government providers under its OneGov effort. GSA rolled out the OneGov strategy in April with the aim of modernizing and streamlining Federal IT acquisitions through standardized terms and pricing.

Since then, GSA has announced discounted pricing deals with Google for its Google Workspace offering, Adobe for its Paperless Government Solution, and Salesforce for its Slack Enterprise Grid offering.

“GSA continues to achieve substantial savings for taxpayers while ensuring agencies have access to best-in-class technology,” commented GSA Acting Administrator Stephen Ehikian in announcing the deal with Elastic.

“This agreement with Elastic represents a significant step in our efforts to drive cost efficiencies and modernize IT infrastructure across the federal government,” he said. “Elastic’s capabilities in unifying data for search, security and observability directly support the GSA’s effort to help federal agencies make sense of vast amounts of information, proactively identify security threats, and ensure their critical systems are running optimally for the American people.”

“We appreciate Elastic’s cooperative approach in establishing pricing structures that are not only cost-effective in the present but also guarantee sustained financial benefits for taxpayers in the long run,” said Josh Gruenbaum, who heads GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service.

“Through the OneGov initiative, we are actively converting these beneficial collaborative relationships into formalized, enduring agreements with our industry partners, with the goal of systematically reducing procurement expenses for the foreseeable future,” he said.

“The agreement leverages the purchasing power of the entire federal government to negotiate consistent, uniform pricing, eliminating fragmented, agency-by-agency negotiations and unnecessary contracting layers,” GSA said today. “This common-sense pricing model not only reduces costs but also simplifies acquisition and procurement processes across federal entities.”

“Elastic is committed to ensuring taxpayer dollars are used more efficiently by empowering the federal government to modernize and advance its IT capabilities through Search AI,” commented Elastic CEO Ash Kulkarni.

“We are proud to partner with GSA to bring greater capabilities to federal agencies at unprecedented savings, potentially reaching hundreds of millions of dollars in cost reductions over time,” Kulkarni said.