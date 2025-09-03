The General Services Administration (GSA) said today it reached a OneGov agreement with ServiceNow that will enable federal agencies to adopt artificial intelligence-powered IT service management solutions (ITSM) more easily and at a discounted rate.

GSA said the ServiceNow AI platform featured under the agreement will “streamline agentic transformation” by providing a simplified licensing model including up to 70% off list prices for an ITSM Pro and ITSM Pro Plus bundle.

Another 40% discount to the list price on upgrades for a standalone version of ITSM Pro is also being offered under the agreement.

GSA said the agreement aims to provide “flexibility for agencies seeking core IT service management capabilities with intelligent automation features such as predictive analytics, process mining, and workforce optimization.”

“The Trump Administration is committed to leveraging the power of AI to transform government operations and enhance citizen services, ensuring we operate with efficiency and agility, while leveraging innovative technology,” said Michael Rigas, acting administrator of GSA, in a statement. “This partnership with ServiceNow will be instrumental in streamlining government technology, driving efficiency, and unlocking significant taxpayer savings.”

The service discounts will have options available for FedRAMP High and National Security Cloud environments, GSA said, and can be awarded on a one-year term through the duration of the contract period of performance.

The ServiceNow AI Platform serves as a unified architecture for intelligent automation across government services, while agentic AI services from ServiceNow provide “thousands of out-of-the-box AI agents” that can quickly improve incident resolution times, give real-time recommendations, and summarize case data, GSA said.

“When President Trump says the federal government needs to operate like a best-run business, he means it. ServiceNow’s role as the AI control tower for this transformation has never been more relevant,” said Bill McDermott, chairman and CEO of ServiceNow. “Our AI platform and solutions will help every federal agency consolidate the past, strengthen security, and deliver better outcomes for the American people.”

GSA’s OneGov initiative was launched in April to modernize and streamline federal IT acquisitions and has since pushed to expand services available under the program, including discounted services with Oracle, Elastic, Google, Adobe, Salesforce, Docusign, OpenAI, Box, Anthropic, and Microsoft.