The General Services Administration (GSA) announced on Monday a cost-saving agreement with Salesforce to offer Slack Enterprise Grid at a temporary price reduction of 90 percent, along with an almost 70 percent off Slack AI for every Federal agency.

The deal is part of GSA’s OneGov Strategy aimed at modernizing and streamlining Federal IT acquisitions. The price reductions are in effect through Nov. 30, 2025.

“GSA welcomes Salesforce’s commitment to work with the Federal government as one customer,” GSA Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum said in a press release. “The private sector is experiencing first hand through the OneGov initiative that President Trump’s GSA is committed to being a good partner as we work together to deliver the best tools for the government at the best value for taxpayers.”

“These deals are a harbinger for the next phase, which is already underway, of longer term commitments from industry at discounted pricing in the new fiscal year and beyond,” Gruenbaum added.

Slack is Salesforce’s work platform that acts as a hub for team communication and collaboration. Slack Enterprise Grid is a collaboration solution for large or complex organizations – such as Federal agencies – that offers enterprise-grade security, scalability, and control.

Slack AI is a secure, generative AI tool integrated within Slack that helps users find answers, summarize conversations, and get personalized recaps.

GSA said the new agreement sets pricing based on the total government purchasing volume, rather than individual agency deals. The unified model aligns with the agency’s goal of streamlining IT acquisition with consistent pricing and terms across the Federal government.

“We are committed to finding new ways to support the government and ultimately the American people. Slack will help transform government operations by providing a secure, FedRAMP-authorized work operating system that accelerates decision-making and unifies agencies,” said Dave Rey, president of Salesforce Public Sector. “Paired with Salesforce’s robust ecosystem, data processes, and AI agents, Slack enables government agencies to enhance productivity and deliver citizen-focused outcomes with precision and speed.”

“The Slack agreement is another win for GSA’s OneGov vision,” said FAS Deputy Commissioner Laura Stanton. “GSA’s expertise, negotiating power, and insights into pricing models enable the best possible deals, allowing our partner agencies to focus on their core missions.”

The deal follows similar agreements the agency has reached with Google and Adobe.

GSA announced the Adobe agreement earlier this month, which offers a Paperless Government Solution at a 70 percent discount through Nov. 30. The agency announced the Google deal last month, which provides Google Workspace to Federal agencies at a temporary price reduction of 71 percent through Sept. 30.

GSA said its OneGov Strategy will evolve over time, expanding into areas such as hardware, platforms, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services, among other categories. As a result, the agency said it will become “the governmentwide hub for shared IT services.”