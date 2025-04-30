The General Services Administration (GSA) has promoted Laura Stanton and Stephanie Shutt to new leadership roles within the agency’s Federal Acquisition Service (FAS).

Stanton, who currently serves as the assistant commissioner for the GSA Office of Information Technology Category (ITC), will be the new deputy commissioner of the FAS. A GSA spokesperson told MeriTalk that Stanton will continue to lead the ITC office in addition to her new role.

Stanton confirmed her new role in a Tuesday post on LinkedIn. She will step into the position upon the departure of Tom Howder, who is retiring and has served as the deputy commissioner of FAS since 2018.

“I’m so pleased that Laura will step into my deputy commissioner position upon my departure. I can’t think of anybody else who would be more perfect for this. Laura is amazing and is absolutely the right choice to guide FAS to its new future,” Howder wrote in a LinkedIn post.

As for Shutt, a GSA spokesperson confirmed she is serving as the new FAS chief of staff. Shutt has worked at GSA for over 20 years, most recently serving as the director of operation and innovation.

“I’ve worked with Stephanie for many years and know she has the talent and skills to be a great FAS chief of staff. This is a difficult behind-the-scenes job that she will knock out of the park,” Howder said.