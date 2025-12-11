Tenable Public Sector has joined the OneGov ranks to offer a discounted rate on its cloud security enterprise solution, the General Services Administration (GSA) announced Thursday morning.

Under the OneGov agreement, federal agencies will receive a 65% discount off list price for the FedRAMP-authorized Tenable Cloud Security Enterprise solution, a comprehensive cloud native application protection platform designed to secure sensitive cloud environments.

“Robust cybersecurity is essential for implementing AI into federal government workflows while simultaneously protecting American citizens’ data and information, a crucial component in supporting the White House’s AI Action Plan,” Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum said in a statement. “This OneGov agreement with Tenable will enable federal agencies to secure their networks and data more easily and cost-effectively.”

OneGov was unveiled in April and aims to streamline federal IT acquisitions through standardized terms and pricing.

“Cybersecurity is increasingly becoming synonymous with national security and is directly impacted by the public sector’s move to the cloud,” said Tenable Co-CEO Steve Vintz. “With our FedRAMP-authorized cloud security solution, Tenable is proud to help federal agencies stay ahead of evolving threats, strengthen resilience, and secure the cloud-first future of government as part of a holistic approach to exposure management.”

Agencies wanting to take advantage of the deal have until March 31, 2027, to act if they want to also gain access to option years with “favorable escalation rates.” Those rates go from no increase in year one to 3% in years two and three.

That offer is available exclusively through GSA’s MAS contract, GSA said.

Those extended option periods come as GSA and OneGov leaders say they are sharpening their focus on what happens when discounted tech agreements end, pushing vendors for more flexibility to prevent agencies from facing steep costs after relying on low-price deals.

Tenable joins other companies offering discounted rates through OneGov, including Palo Alto Networks, SAP, Oracle, Elastic, Google, Adobe, Salesforce, DocuSign, OpenAI, Box, Anthropic, Microsoft, ServiceNow, Meta, xAI, and Perplexity.