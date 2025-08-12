The General Services Administration (GSA) is wrapping Anthropic’s Claude generative AI services into its OneGov portfolio of services for government agencies – at $1 per agency – similar to the pricing levels set by GSA last week under a similar deal announced with OpenAI for its ChatGPT GenAI service.

Terms of the deal announced today give any Federal agencies in the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of government access to Claude for Enterprise and Claude for Government services for a one-year period for $1 per agency.

In addition, “Anthropic will also provide technical support to help agencies rapidly implement AI into their productivity and mission workflows,” GSA said.

Claude for Government supports FedRAMP High workloads that enable Federal workers to use Claude for sensitive unclassified work, said GSA, which is adding the Anthropic services to its Multiple Award Schedule (MAS).

On top of that, GSA said government agencies “will have access to Anthropic’s frontier models with continuous updates as new capabilities are released.”

The MAS is a long-term government-wide contract that allows Federal agencies to purchase commercial supplies and services from pre-approved vendors.

The terms of GSA’s OneGov agreement with Anthropic line up with those announced by the agency earlier this month with OpenAI for its ChatGPT service, which allows agencies to use the ChatGPT Enterprise service for a one-year period for the same $1 price tag. OpenAI also agreed to provide unlimited use of advanced models for an additional 60-day period, and to give agencies access to a new government user community and tailored introductory training resources.

Both deals, GSA said, aim to put into action President Donald Trump’s AI Action Plan and further its goal of accelerating the adoption of AI services by the Federal government.

Beyond the dollar-per-agency deals with Anthropic and OpenAI, GSA is also listing on the MAS Google’s Gemini GenAI services – although it has yet to announce any formal OneGov agreement with Google covering those services.

GSA’s OneGov initiative, launched earlier this year, has thus far netted discounted technology services deals with Oracle, Elastic, Google, Adobe, Salesforce, Docusign, OpenAI, and Anthropic.

“This OneGov deal with Anthropic is proof that the United States is setting the standard for how governments adopt AI – boldly, responsibly, and at scale,” said GSA Acting Administrator Michael Rigas today.

“This agreement with Anthropic is another major step in the AI-driven transformation of government – advancing efficiency, boosting productivity, and ensuring we meet the priorities laid out in President Trump’s AI Action Plan,” said GSA Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum.

“OneGov is revolutionizing how the federal government acquires AI technology – delivering unmatched value, accelerating modernization, and opening the door for America’s best AI companies to work at the scale our nation demands,” he said.

Dario Amodei, Anthropic’s CEO and co-founder, said in a statement today, “America’s AI leadership requires that our government institutions have access to the most capable, secure AI tools available.”

“By offering expanded Claude access across all three branches of government, we’re helping the federal workforce leverage frontier AI capabilities to maintain our competitive advantage and better serve the American people,” the CEO said.

“With this offer, we are removing barriers so organizations in all three branches of government can harness the same advanced AI tools that are already driving transformation in the private sector,” added Thiyagu Ramasamy, Anthropic’s head of public sector.