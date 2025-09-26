The General Services Administration’s (GSA) internal watchdog has a list of things it wants to get a closer look at for fiscal year (FY) 2026 – including those related to recent Trump administration executive orders and actions led by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Among its list of priority audits for FY 2026 released on Thursday, the GSA Office of the Inspector General (OIG) said that it will inspect the shuttering of its Technology Transformation Service’s 18F team and evaluate whether GSA’s OneGov initiative accurately measures its savings.

GSA’s 18F team served as a digital services consultant that partnered with federal agencies to improve the way that agencies bought, shared, and built technology and digital services.

The team was laid off as part of the agency’s reductions in force plan earlier this year, which were ordered by the White House and led by DOGE to cut all staff and functions deemed unessential to agency operations.

Specifically, GSA’s OIG will assess whether interagency agreement close outs for projects led by 18F “are in compliance with regulations, guidance, and agreements.”

Meanwhile, GSA’s OneGov initiative – which has rapidly accelerated its deals with major technology product and service providers since its launch this spring – is also being put under the microscope, said the OIG, saying that it will determine whether GSA “has established measurable targets that allow it to determine if it is meeting OneGov’s strategic goals and accurately calculates reported savings estimates.”

Other audits the OIG said it plans to conduct includes checking whether the National Computer Maintenance Management System has accurate, complete, and current data, and whether GSA was exposed to cybersecurity vulnerabilities after installing photovoltaic equipment in GSA-owned and leased buildings.

The OIG is also looking at whether GSA employees have returned to work back in the office as ordered by President Donald Trump who signed an executive order in January requiring that most federal employees return to in-person work.

“We will also examine GSA employees’ use of different types of telework to ensure it is being requested, approved, and recorded in compliance with the GSA Order and internal GSA policies and guidance,” said the OIG about its planned audit.

The Trump administration initiated a large overhaul of the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) earlier this year – calling it the largest overhaul of FAR in four decades – which the OIG said it intends to ensure that “critical regulations are not altered or removed without appropriate public comment and consideration.”

Like FAR, the OIG said it will also assess the Federal Acquisition Service’s “actions to eliminate duplicative, underutilized, and noncompliant schedule contracts and determine how much cost savings was achieved.”