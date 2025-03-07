The General Services Administration (GSA) has named Larry Allen associate administrator of the agency’s Office of Government-wide Policy (OGP).

In the new post, Allen will oversee efforts to enhance efficiency, transparency, and innovation across Federal acquisition, real estate, and technology programs.

Allen is a veteran of the government contracting sector and brings more than 30 years of experience advising Federal agencies and private sector partners on “best practices in procurement policy, supply chain management and regulatory compliance,” according to GSA.

He previously served as the president of the nonprofit Coalition for Government Procurement, and also was president of Allen Federal Business Partners, which advises on U.S. federal market procurement policy. He was also an adjunct instructor at George Washington University where he taught courses on contracting, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“I am honored to join GSA and the new administration to support the mission of making government work smarter and more efficiently,” Allen said in a statement. “Through strategic policy initiatives, we will strengthen acquisition practices, enhance transparency and deliver greater value to federal agencies and the American taxpayer.”

According to GSA, Allen will focus on “shaping acquisition policy with a focus on modernizing procurement strategies and driving greater efficiencies in government-wide operations.”