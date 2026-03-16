A new General Services Administration (GSA) quality service management office (QSMO) will work with federal agencies to reduce duplicative business service and technology investments, while bridging data silos and inconsistent processes.

The Acquisition Shared Services and Solutions QSMO will lead coordination efforts to bring greater transparency and efficiency to federal procurement systems and related systems, according to GSA.

“Today, the federal government currently operates a growing number of acquisition shared services and systems. This duplication wastes taxpayer dollars, complicates tracking, and prevents us from working together as one government,” GSA said in a press release.

The agency pointed to the 229 known contract writing systems, stating that while those systems support important agency missions, the fragmented landscape has led to “siloed data, inconsistent processes, and higher costs to modernize and maintain systems across government.”

The QSMO will “define, establish, and promote standard business practices for the buying process,” and “serve as the central source for sharing expertise, including how technology can enhance the process.”

According to GSA, the QSMO will move toward a marketplace-style operating model for acquisition, aiming to cut duplicative agency spending on business services and technology while steering demand toward vetted, standards-based shared solutions.

The approach would also establish common business and data standards for acquisition systems, track provider performance to drive continuous improvement, and better align available offerings with federal acquisition policy and governance, GSA added.

During fiscal year 2026, GSA said it plans to lay the groundwork for the acquisition QSMO by defining its marketplace operating model, setting evaluation criteria, selecting service providers, and beginning transition planning with agencies, with formal designation expected later this year.

Once in place, the QSMO would coordinate with the Office of Management and Budget, interagency governance bodies, and other QSMOs to support agency participation, boost transparency, and strengthen alignment across federal functions.

Currently, there are four other designated QSMOs in the federal government, which oversee cybersecurity, financial management, grants management, and human resources.