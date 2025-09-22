The General Services Administration (GSA) announced on Monday that it reached a OneGov agreement with Meta to support governmentwide use of Llama, its open source AI models, making them more accessible to all federal agencies.

This OneGov agreement is unique as Meta makes its Llama models freely available, eliminating the need for any procurement negotiations. In reaching the agreement, GSA said it “focused its expertise on backend work,” ensuring that Llama meets federal requirements.

“In alignment with President Trump’s AI Action Plan, GSA is dedicated to integrating AI into government operations,” Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum said in a press release.

“Thanks to Meta and its commitment to advancing public sector services, our federal partners now have easier access to Llama and open source AI, which offers unique benefits for federal agencies and government use cases,” Gruenbaum said. “Through these OneGov initiatives, GSA is driving an unprecedented acceleration of AI adoption across the federal government.”

Llama models are open source, giving federal agencies the flexibility to maintain full control over how their data is processed and stored. Because these models are publicly available, federal agencies’ technical teams can build, deploy, and scale AI applications at a lower cost.

GSA said the open models will also help federal agencies foster transparency and reproducibility in AI research.

“America is leading on AI, and we want to make sure all Americans see the benefit of AI innovation through better, more efficient public services. With Llama, America’s government agencies can better serve people,” said Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta.

GSA unveiled its OneGov initiative in April, which aims to modernize and streamline federal IT acquisitions. So far, the initiative has secured discounted technology services deals with Oracle, Elastic, Google, Adobe, Salesforce, Docusign, OpenAI, Box, Anthropic, Microsoft, and ServiceNow.

While many of the deals are temporary, GSA officials said earlier this month that they are working to stretch short-term agreements so that agencies don’t experience “OEM creep within their infrastructure.”