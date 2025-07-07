The General Services Administration (GSA) announced an agreement today with Oracle to offer a 75 percent discount to government agencies on Oracle’s License-based technology and “substantial base discounts” on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services through November.

GSA said the agreement eliminates data egress fees for moving existing workloads from Oracle Government Clouds to another cloud service provider’s FedRAMP Moderate, High or DOD IL 4, 5 Cloud.

It also provides pricing parity with commercial offerings and access to white-glove migration services for modernizing workloads across legacy Oracle services to OCI.

The agreement will provide Federal agencies with a discount of $0.33 for every $1 used on eligible Oracle Cloud to cover Oracle technology and technical support – “even down to zero,” GSA said.

“The Trump Administration is focused on acquiring cutting-edge commercial technologies to modernize federal systems at scale,” said GSA Acting Administrator Stephen Ehikian. “This landmark agreement with Oracle marks a major step forward in that mission. Oracle’s advanced database, cloud and AI solutions deliver unmatched speed, security, and scalability – core capabilities for transforming how government manages and secures sensitive data.”

Oracle’s discounted offers to agencies are being made under GSA’s OneGov effort. GSA rolled out the strategy in April with the aim of modernizing and streamlining Federal IT acquisitions through standardized terms and pricing.

Since then, GSA has set discount deals through later this year with several firms including: Elastic for its self-managed solution and FedRAMP Moderate cloud deployments, Google for its Google Workspace offering, Adobe for its Paperless Government Solution, and Salesforce for its Slack Enterprise Grid offering.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to the U.S. government and are thrilled to work with the GSA to help every department and agency modernize their technology and gain the benefits of Oracle Cloud and AI,” said Safra Catz, CEO at Oracle. “With AI technologies throughout Oracle’s cloud, government agencies will be able to do more while spending far fewer taxpayer dollars.”