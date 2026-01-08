The General Services Administration (GSA) announced Thursday a new OneGov deal with Cohesity that offers federal agencies significant discounts on the company’s AI-powered data protection and replication software, as well as custom-built bundles.

Under the deal, agencies will have access to discounts of up to 72.25% off certain Cohesity data protection and replication software. GSA said the company’s tools will help federal agencies protect their data across hybrid and multicloud environments.

“The OneGov agreement with Cohesity will strengthen and enable robust and secure AI infrastructure across the federal government, directly supporting President Trump’s call for America to win the AI race,” said Josh Gruenbaum, GSA Federal Acquisition Service commissioner.

“Through this agreement, agencies can fortify cyber resilience and ensure operational continuity across hybrid and multicloud environments with secure, modern data protection tools,” he added.

Federal agencies will also be eligible for 65% off the Cohesity OneGov FedShield bundle, which GSA said is a comprehensive data protection software and service solution “that enables backup, recovery, and replication across on-prem and cloud workloads – managed by a FedRAMP-authorized control plane.”

Agencies can also get 35% off the Cohesity OneGov FedCloud bundle, which also provides “data protection with recovery, replication, and backup across on-premises and cloud workloads” and is managed through a FedRAMP-authorized management platform.

These discounts are available to federal agencies through Sept. 30, 2027, via GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule.

“The federal government urgently needs a simple, efficient, and secure way to manage data to keep the country safe from cyberattacks – and the American people deserve the world’s best cyber resilience,” said Sanjay Poonen, president and CEO of Cohesity.

“Our platform, Cohesity Data Cloud, can protect data wherever it resides and will bring exceptional efficiency and compliance to the public sector,” Poonen said. “We’re honored to work with GSA to bring AI-powered data security into the hands of critical government agencies, to reduce the risk from unplanned outages, ransomware, and cyberattacks.”

GSA unveiled its OneGov initiative in April, aiming to streamline federal IT acquisitions through standardized terms and pricing.

The Cohesity agreement adds to OneGov deals already reached with Oracle, Google, Adobe, Salesforce, DocuSign, OpenAI, Anthropic, Microsoft, ServiceNow, Meta, xAI, and Palo Alto Networks, among others.