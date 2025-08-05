The General Services Administration (GSA) announced today that it has added three prominent generative AI services to the agency’s Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), and is open to adding additional services.

The MAS is a long-term government-wide contract that allows Federal agencies to purchase commercial supplies and services from pre-approved vendors.

New to the MAS through GSA’s action announced today are Anthropic’s Claude, Google’s Gemini, and OpenAI’s ChatGPT services.

“For AI companies, having products on the GSA Schedule offers a trusted path into the federal marketplace,” the agency said today, adding that the door is open to more providers.

“GSA welcomes all approved AI providers who are committed to responsible use and compliance with federal standards to pursue joining the GSA Schedule,” the agency said.

GSA said that adding the GenAI services to the MAS supports the goals of the Trump administration’s AI Action Plan released by the White House last month.

“The addition of these and other products marks an important step in the federal government’s effort to responsibly adopt and scale transformative AI technologies,” the agency said. “Critically, making these solutions available through GSA’s MAS will facilitate strong, widespread federal agency adoption and ensure easy access to AI tools that will improve their everyday workflows and processes.”

Michael Rigas, GSA’s acting administrator, commented today, “America’s global leadership in AI is paramount, and the Trump Administration is committed to advancing it.”

“By making these cutting-edge AI solutions available to federal agencies, we’re leveraging the private sector’s innovation to transform every facet of government operations,” Rigas said. “From streamlining back-office processes to revolutionizing employee and citizen experiences and reimagining how we deliver mission-critical services, AI holds immense opportunities.”

“GSA is proud to leverage our procurement expertise to advance the President’s AI Action Plan. Through GSA’s marketplace, agencies will be able to explore a wide range of AI solutions, from simple research assistants powered by large language models to highly tailored, mission-specific applications,” said GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum today.

“As we procure these products, we’re focused on models that prioritize truthfulness, accuracy, transparency, and freedom from ideological bias, aligning with the Trump Administration’s policy that federally procured AI systems must prioritize truth and accuracy over ideological agendas,” Gruenbaum said.