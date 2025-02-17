General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) and quantum computing equipment maker IonQ are teaming up with a new partnership that aims to boost Federal government agency quantum computing capabilities.

The partnership will see the two companies developing quantum processing and networking applications to address challenges in the defense, intelligence, and civilian sectors.

“Quantum computing represents a transformative opportunity for our government clients to solve previously impossible challenges,” said Ben Gianni, senior vice president and chief technology officer at GDIT.

“This expanded partnership with IonQ will enable us to harness the next generation of computational power to deliver innovative mission solutions.”

The partnership aims to improve how government agencies undertake data analysis, fraud detection, supply chain management, and health research. Specific operations to address these needs include:

Improving spatial data analysis by processing geospatial and sensor data more effectively.

Enhancing fraud and anomaly detection by identifying irregularities in large data sets with greater speed and accuracy.

Optimizing supply chains and logistics by finding more efficient transport routes, evaluating supply chain performance and identifying potential risks.

Advancing health research by modeling complex biological systems and testing potential treatment more quickly.

“Partnering with GDIT, we will accelerate quantum computing adoption in the government, continuing IonQ’s consistent market growth,” said Rima Alameddine, chief revenue officer at IonQ.

This new partnership is the latest move in GDIT’s technology investment strategy that seeks to expand its commercial partnerships to enhance government agencies technology capabilities.

“This collaboration marks a significant step in delivering quantum solutions that address critical challenges faced by government agencies. It allows us to leverage our combined capabilities to introduce quantum computing to government and defense sectors, supporting high-priority projects. We are excited to work closely with and learn from the experts at GDIT,” Alameddine said.