The Federal Communications Commission announced Monday that Farhan Khan is the commission’s new chief information officer (CIO).

As CIO, Khan will be responsible for overseeing the FCC’s IT services, driving modernization, and ensuring information security, the FCC said in a press release.

Khan most recently served as the chief artificial intelligence (AI) officer at IT consulting and services company Swingtech. He held that role since August.

Prior to that, Khan was the chief digital officer at the Food and Drug Administration. In that role, he oversaw more than 700 IT professionals and supported over 22,000 users, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“I am glad that Farhan is joining the FCC as our new Chief Information Officer,” said FCC Director Dan Daly in a statement. “The FCC’s robust agenda requires a diligent information technology team led by someone with knowledge of all aspects of today’s technology landscape, but also an eye to the future needs of this industry and the Commission as a whole.”

“Farhan has extensive experience in the federal space and in managing large, complex teams. We look forward to his leadership as he applies this same expertise to his responsibilities at the Commission,” Daly added.

Previously, Khan held IT leadership roles at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, U.S. Army, and the departments of Transportation and Justice.

Khan holds a master’s degree in information systems from George Washington University.

Former FCC CIO Allen Hill retired in October 2025 after three years in the position.