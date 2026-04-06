The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on April 1 issued a public notice seeking comment on potential spectrum, licensing, and regulatory changes to accelerate U.S. drone development. Comments are due May 1 and reply comments are due May 18.

The request for input aligns with a broader administration push to strengthen U.S. leadership in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and counter-drone technologies. It could shape future FCC rulemakings affecting spectrum access, equipment authorization, and testing frameworks for commercial and government drone use, according to the notice.

The FCC’s Wireless Telecommunications Bureau and Office of Engineering and Technology are asking stakeholders to weigh in on a wide range of policy changes, including:

Streamlining equipment authorization and siting rules that may hinder drone deployment

Expanding access to the spectrum needed for drone testing and operations

Facilitating private-sector investment in drone technology, infrastructure, and innovation

Providing clearer regulations to help domestic manufacturers scale production and attract investment. Aligning spectrum policies with national security objectives while reducing risks from untrusted foreign-origin drones

“At the FCC, we are doing our part to promote U.S. drone leadership by cutting red tape, modernizing obsolete regulations, and securing a domestic drone supply chain,” FCC Chair Brendan Carr said in a statement.

Laying the groundwork for a domestic drone ecosystem

The public notice builds on a broader administration strategy outlined in two June 6, 2025, executive orders, Unleashing American Drone Dominance and Restoring American Airspace Sovereignty. The orders direct agencies to prioritize domestic drone production and reduce reliance on foreign systems.

Under the directives, the commission is working to facilitate a robust domestic drone ecosystem for both commercial and military applications, according to officials.

Late last year, the commission added foreign-produced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and UAS critical components to its Covered List, which identifies telecommunications equipment and services deemed a national security risk, prohibiting their authorization, import, or sale in the U.S.. Notably, the FCC did update its Covered List to exempt four drones after they were determined not pose national security risks by the Defense Department (DOD) – rebranded as the War Department by the Trump administration. The majority remain prohibited from receiving authorization for the U.S. market.

The FCC has also accelerated the application process for trusted UAS and Counter-UAS experimental licenses. Since January 2025, the commission said it granted 227 UAS experimental approvals, including eight approvals for Counter-UAS technologies. These include experimental licenses for the DOD.

“President Trump has been clear that the Administration will act to secure our airspace and unleash American drone dominance. As the President’s national strategy outlines, the production, deployment, and export of American drones are core elements of U.S. national security, technological sovereignty, and global competitiveness,” Carr said.