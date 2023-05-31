Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced that the FCC will re-charter the Communications Equity and Diversity Council (CEDC) for another two-year term.

The council is tasked with providing recommendations to “ensure that underserved communities are not denied the wide range of opportunities made possible by next-generation networks without discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, or disability.”

In a press release, the FCC confirmed that Jamila Bess Johnson will remain the Designated Federal Officer for the council.

“One of my earliest efforts as Chairwoman of the FCC was to expand the mission and focus of the Communications Equity and Diversity Council beyond traditional media to across the broader technology and communications sector,” Rosenworcel said.

“Over the past two years, this group has taken that broader charge and run with it: from holding numerous workshops and symposia with industry and community leaders to producing a diversity and equity report under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that has been an essential resource for states and localities,” she said “That report led to important input in our ongoing proceeding to prevent digital discrimination and also provided valuable research for the Commission’s continuing work to promote digital equity.”

Rosenworcel added, “But we’re just beginning to scratch the surface. More effort is needed to ensure that a diverse set of voices have a seat at the table in the communications industry, including those who work behind the scenes to ensure that everyone, everywhere can access all that the digital age has to offer.”