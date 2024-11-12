The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is seeking input from industry on next-generation safety and non-safety analytics capabilities, including the use of AI for “deep analysis” to “generate actionable insights.”

According to an initial market analysis posted to Sam.gov, the FAA is looking for feedback on a possible procurement strategy or acquisition solution for AI tools and data analytic services.

Responses are due by Nov. 22.

“This initiative will not only accelerate the FAA’s safety and non-safety related capabilities but will also leverage the provider’s advanced technical expertise to ensure continuous improvement in aviation standards and practices both within and outside the FAA,” the agency wrote.

Specifically, the FAA is looking for new tools to help enhance predictive analytics to proactively identify and mitigate safety and non-safety risks as well as advance the overall safety and efficiency of the National Airspace System with rapid response capabilities to address emerging risks.

The FAA said it is looking for a candidate that possesses state-of-the-art analytical tools to enhance operational safety and reduce errors, including the use of AI to transform and expand aviation safety and non-safety insights.

“The FAA is contemplating various acquisitions solutions including QVLs, Multiple award contracts, BOAs, BPAs, etc. but is still conducting research for the acquisition strategy and open to industry input,” the FAA said.

According to the Department of Transportation’s AI use case inventory posted earlier this year, the FAA is currently leveraging eight unclassified AI tools.

The current AI tools in use include natural language processing, automated voice processing, and weather predictions.