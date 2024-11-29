The Department of Transportation (DoT) has identified 18 priority areas where quantum technologies could optimize transportation across all modes and has set a timeline for near-term quantum applications DoT could implement in the next one to three years.

In a new report out Tuesday, “Quantum Technologies in Transportation,” DoT laid out seven “first steps” it can take to efficiently leverage advancements in quantum technologies – including developing a quantum technology assessment framework.

DoT’s new report summarizes findings from a July 2024 workshop it hosted with more than 180 quantum tech professionals from industry, academia, and other government agencies.

“Our workshop identified transformative opportunities in which quantum technologies may serve each mode of transportation,” DoT wrote in its 28-page report. “By starting now, we can be ready when our Nation experiences a quantum watershed moment, like for artificial intelligence in 2023, with a small cadre of transportation domain experts cross-trained in quantum technologies, a limited investment in foundational projects, and an established network of quantum experts.”

During the workshop, DoT identified 18 quantum computing opportunities across each mode of transportation, including safety, cybersecurity, routing, fuel efficiency, and more.

For example, the report notes that “safety applications will be built on quantum/quantum-classical hybrid approaches to optimization and machine learning along with chemistry simulations and other simulations of complex systems. Transportation network-level applications are envisioned as a quantum layer operating on digital twins, enabling new forms of offline experimentation and real-time, online decision-making.”

The report also provides examples of key quantum technology programs that DoT can start now and complete in 12 to 36 months:

Network optimization;

Machine learning for safety and maintenance;

Computational fluid dynamics;

Time synchronization and holdover;

Position and navigation; and

Leak detection.

Finally, the report highlights arenas in which DoT can take positive first steps towards leveraging quantum technologies.

For example, the report recommends working closely with industry by “creating a healthy dialogue” within the quantum technology community via requests for information. It also calls on the DoT to become “savvy consumers” of quantum technology through direct research investments for transportation use cases.