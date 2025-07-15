The Department of Justice (DoJ) has issued new guidance that aims to lead Federal government agencies to eventually strip away many non-essential, non-English documents and services, and to use artificial intelligence technology as a translation tool in order to implement a Trump administration directive that declares English to be the official national language.

The July 14 guidance memo to all Federal agencies from Attorney General Pam Bondi follows an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in March which established English as the official language of the United States.

While most Americans speak English – as of 2023, only two percent did not speak it according to the Census Bureau – the country has never had a formalized official language despite numerous legislative attempts to do so stretching back to 1780 when John Adams introduced legislation for that purpose.

To comply with Trump’s order, Bondi said that DoJ “will lead a coordinated effort to minimize non-essential multilingual services, redirect resources toward English-language education and assimilation, and ensure compliance with legal obligations through targeted measures where necessary.”

To help get to that goal, Bondi said DoJ will use technology – such as AI and machine translation – to bridge “language barriers” and reduce “inefficiencies with the translation process,” in a “cost-effective” way.

As part of its efforts to eliminate non-English public-facing information and internal documents, DoJ will conduct an inventory of all non-English services and release plans to phase out those that are multilingual while redirecting funds to “expedite English-language acquisition” and “proficiency and assimilation.”

DoJ is also ordering a pause for LEP.gov – a website for those with limited English proficiency – and other public-facing materials related to language access while it reviews language policies and develops new guidance over the next 180 days – with input from Federal agencies and the public – on when English-only policies are appropriate and how to provide multilingual support where it “remains necessary.”

Bondi’s guidance memo also makes clear the scope of the English-only drive and the amount of tech-related work that DoJ and other Federal agencies may have to undertake to comply with it.

“This policy streamlines federal processes ensuring forms, notices, websites, and advisories are consistent, clear, and cost-effective – thus reducing administrative burdens and enhancing operational efficiency across agencies,” she said.

“As President Trump has made clear, English is the official language of the United States,” said Bondi in a statement. “The Department of Justice will lead the effort to codify the President’s Executive Order and eliminate wasteful virtue-signaling policies across government agencies to promote assimilation over division.”

The signing of Trump’s EO and the recent memo from the DoJ mark a stark contrast in policies pushed by previous administrations. In 2000, President Bill Clinton signed an executive order which directed agencies to enhance access to Federal programs for less proficient English speakers, including assigning the DoJ a key role in issuing guidance and consulting with agencies on meeting goals established by the order.

That order has been since rolled back by the second Trump administration.

DoJ and Agency Compliance Priorities

For its own part, Bondi said DoJ will take “immediate compliance actions” including rescinding prior LEP guidance, conducting an internal review “of all existing non-English services,” and releasing agency-wide plans “to phase out unnecessary multilingual offerings.”

DoJ, Bondi said, “will consider redirecting these funds towards research and programs that would expedite English-language acquisition and increase English-language proficiency and assimilation.”

At the same time, Bondi said she “encourages all other federal agencies” to review actions that they have taken under based on older executive orders and rescind those actions if they conflict with the Trump order.

The guidance memo also appears to leave wiggle-room for agencies on how far they need to go to make changes.

“Agency heads shall make decisions as they deem necessary to fulfill their agencies’ mission and efficiently provide government services and are not required to amend, remove, or otherwise stop production of all multilingual documents, products, or other services prepared or offered,” she said.

But, she continued, “where allowed by law, agencies should determine which of their programs, grants, and policies might serve the public at large better if operated exclusively in English.”

“Technological advances in translation services will permit agencies to produce cost-effective methods for bridging language barriers and reducing inefficiencies with the translation process,” Bondi said.

DoJ, she said, “encourages other agencies to follow its approach of considering responsible use of artificial intelligence and machine translation to communicate with individuals who are limited English proficient.”

Further, Bondi said, “if a federal agency deems a multilingual service to be mission critical, such information should be translated accurately and include a clear note that English is the official language and authoritative version of all federal information.”