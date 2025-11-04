The Department of Energy (DOE) announced Tuesday $625 million in funding to support its five National Quantum Information Science (QIS) Research Centers, which were originally established by the National Quantum Initiative Act in 2018.

The funding is for awards lasting up to five years, with $125 million in fiscal year 2025. Funding for future fiscal years is contingent on congressional appropriations.

“President Trump positioned America to lead the world in quantum science and technology and today, a new frontier of scientific discovery lies before us. Breakthroughs in QIS have the potential to revolutionize the ways we sense, communicate, and compute, sparking entirely new technologies and industries,” DOE Under Secretary for Science Darío Gil said in a press release.

“The renewal of DOE’s National Quantum Information Science Research Centers will empower America to secure our advantage in pioneering the next generation of scientific and engineering advancements needed for this technology,” Gil said.

DOE said the funding helps advance President Donald Trump’s directive to restore U.S. leadership in quantum science and technology.

The funding will support advancements in quantum computing, simulation, networking, and sensing across the five research centers.

The center renewals include the Co-design Center for Quantum Advantage (C2QA) at Brookhaven National Laboratory, the Superconducting Quantum Materials and Systems Center (SQMS) at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, Q-NEXT at Argonne National Laboratory, the Quantum Systems Accelerator (QSA) at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and the Quantum Science Center (QSC) at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

The awards were selected through competitive peer review, and the selections now move into negotiations before being finalized.